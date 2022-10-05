Watch: Xiong Jing Nan’s emotional backstage reunion with fight team after win over Angela Lee

After years of anticipation and build-up, Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee finally met for the third and possibly final meeting at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The long-awaited trilogy bout did not disappoint. Both women engaged in a 25-minute war. In the end, ‘The Panda’ walked away with a unanimous decision victory, though many consider that result to be somewhat controversial.

Regardless, it was another top-shelf victory for Xiong, who took the series 2-1 and remains the undisputed queen of the strawweight division. It was an emotional moment for Xiong Jing Nan, as seen in a video clip posted on the fighter’s Instagram.

In the brief video, ‘The Panda’ is clearly emotional as she embraced her friends, family, and fight team backstage after the U.S. primetime main event. Fans also shared their appreciation for Xiong’s performance in comments on Instagram, saying:

“Love the humbleness & respect❤️ you definitely brought the 🔥 congratulations, im a new FAN!😍”

“Love you Panda! Way to go champ...!! Stay strong! 💪🐼🐼🐼🐼⚡😎🤙”

“My whole ❤️ just burst…it is amazing to see the camaraderie #evolve”

“A great and humble human being”

“This is a clip of love, genuine friendship and hardwork. ❤️🔥”

Angela Lee disagrees with judges’ decision in Xiong Jing Nan trilogy bout

After five hard-fought rounds, Xiong Jing Nan saw her hand raised at ONE on Prime Video 2, leaving Angela Lee shocked as she fell short of winning the strawweight world title for the second time.

Following the contest, Lee let her thoughts on the decision be known while speaking to Mitch Chilson inside the circle.

“It was a great fight. Xiong came out really strong in the first round but I feel like I was the one consistently pushing forward, landing heavy strikes. I just don’t understand the decision, I don’t understand how you can score points on the card with your defense and running backward but I gave it my all in this fight.”

The fight was a closely contested striking battle between the two stars, with the deciding factor likely being the first round where Xiong nearly finished Lee in the opening five minutes.

Weathering the storm, Lee survived the first round and began putting pressure on ‘The Panda’. However, the atomweight queen was never able to put Xiong in the same kind of danger.

“I was totally fine standing up with Xiong, trading hands and elbows and knees. I landed some elbows, I landed a lot of heavy strikes, and credit to her, she is a strong fighter.”

