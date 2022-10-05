“I put my heart out defending it and I will do it again” - Xiong Jing Nan reacts to victory over Angela Lee

Xiong Jing Nan went to war with cross-divisional rival Angela Lee in the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event.

It was yet another spectacular showing between the two ONE Championship queens. Though there has been much debate over the unanimous decision in favor of Xiong, the fact remains that ‘The Panda’ and Angela Lee delivered on their long-awaited trilogy.

It was an especially emotional moment for the Chinese world champion as she shared her appreciation for the friends, family, and coaches that made her U.S. primetime victory possible.

On Instagram, she wrote:

“A fight that takes 25 minutes, is never a one man show. Behind the glory, behind each time when my hand was raised, is always a team work. Like I said in the cage, I couldn’t have done it without my coach, my team, friends and family. I’m not the most eloquent, but THANK YOU for all your love and support. This is my belt. I put my heart out defending it and I will do it again, anytime, anywhere!”

With the two world champions seemingly closing the books on their rivalry, the focus now shifts to what comes next.

For Angela Lee, the answer could be multiple options, including a showdown with Ham Seo Hee or a rematch with No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex. Tiffany Teo’s dominant atomweight performance also turned some heads.

However, the answer isn’t quite as clear for Xiong Jing Nan, who has essentially cleared out the strawweight division of viable contenders.

Is an atomweight showdown between Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex next?

Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex already has her next bout lined up at ONE on Prime Video 6 this January.

At the evemt, she will meet Muay Thai sensation Anissa Meksen in the promotion’s second mixed-rules contest. Beyond that, Stamp is likely lined up for a big atomweight clash following her performance against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp could find herself in a world title rematch with Angela Lee. Another possibility is a showdown with reigning women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Panda’ shared an interest in facing the former two-sport world champion.

“Why I chose and love ONE is because the fighters respect each other a lot. There isn’t as much trash talk before and during fights. Stamp is a very good fighter. If she is willing to fight, I would love to as well.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far