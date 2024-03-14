Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is thrilled with the idea of sharing the Circle with a proven finisher like Anatoly Malykhin.

After all, ‘The Burmese Python’ is all about entertaining fans with his high-wire style and crowd-pleasing ways.

There are not a lot of fighters who would bravely call out an undefeated three-division MMA world champion with a ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate in 14 fights.

Aung La, however, is built different and wants a piece of Russian mauler.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 38-year-old made his case as the next no.1 contender for Anatoly Malykhin’s newly won middleweight MMA belt.

“Think about it – every fight that I fight, I fight for the finish. Every fight that he fights, he fights for the finish. There would be no yellow card in that fight. It would for sure be a barnburner for the fans.”

Styles do make fights, and Aung La is indeed one of the few fighters who could match Malykhin’s destructive power.

The Kill Cliff FC star has 30 career wins, with 28 of those coming by knockouts and submissions.

Aung La N Sang has also been on a rampage as of late in his last three contests. The Myanmar hero scored TKO wins over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao, followed by a guillotine choke submission win over Fan Rong.

Anatoly Malykhin eyeing return to heavyweight after successful three-division conquest

For now, Aung La might have to practice patience considering Anatoly Malykhin has three weight classes to defend.

After making the cut to 205 pounds, the triple champ wants to return to heavyweight and settle business with the big boys first.

‘Sladkiy’ told Sports Illustrated:

“If there is an opportunity to fight in a couple weeks, I’ll take it. I have a couple bruises that need to heal from my last fight. Once those heal, I’m ready. Find me an opponent. Find me a heavyweight. I’m ready to fight.”