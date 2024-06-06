“These guys always go for the knockout” - Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t expect the Rodtang and Liam Harrison fights to go the distance

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin will be watching a handful of fights at the upcoming ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend very closely.

The 36-year-old Russian star will be in attendance this week in Bangkok, and he's ready to watch some action-packed fights. ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video is absolutely stacked with ONE Championship's biggest stars.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to see kickboxing action, when he faces 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

And then, there's the highly anticipated return of British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, who will take on Japan's Katsuki Kitano.

Anatoly Malykhin is excited to see the explosive showdowns unfold. He told ONE Championship:

"Yes, 100%. These guys always go for the knockout, attracting millions of viewers. They aim for blood and knockouts, not sparing themselves or their opponents."

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video goes down live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

What's next for Anatoly Malykhin?

The ONE Championship three-division king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is one of the biggest MMA stars in the world, and a rare three-belter.

Malykhin was last seen in March, when he defeated 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title to win his third golden strap in the promotion.

There are a host of options for Malykhin across the three weight classes, but the most enticing possibilities lie at heavyweight, where he can choose from Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, Iran's Amir Aliakbari, and former BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.