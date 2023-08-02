"These judges are ruining livelihoods" - Michael Chandler and MMA fans fume after Timur Valiev is allegedly robbed against Brad Katona at TUF 31

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter is currently airing, and last night’s episode saw the first bantamweight semi-final between Timur Valiev and Brad Katona.

Both fighters initially represented Michael Chandler’s team on the reality show, but prior to last night’s fight, Katona, who was produced by the SBG Ireland gym, moved over to Conor McGregor’s team.

The bout was billed as the bloodiest fight on this season of TUF to date, and eventually ended in a split decision in favour of Katona.

The win for the TUF 27 winner was only the second on the series for Conor McGregor’s side. ‘The Notorious’ initially saw his fighters lose their first seven fights and only narrowly avoided a whitewash.

Despite Katona initially being a part of Chandler’s team, ‘Iron Mike’ did not agree with the decision, and took to Twitter to protest in favour of Timur Valiev.

It didn’t take long for a number of fans to agree with the former Bellator MMA champion, with plenty suggesting that the judges had gotten the decision wrong.

TUF 31 will continue next week, with Jason Knight facing Kurt Holobaugh in the second lightweight semi-final.

Timur Valiev vs. Brad Katona: How did these fighters fare in the UFC?

TUF 31 initially featured eight fighters who had already had experience in the UFC, and amongst them were Timur Valiev and Brad Katona.

It’s arguable that both men should never have been cut from the promotion’s roster in the first place, based on both their solid skills and their records in the octagon.

Katona debuted in the UFC after winning the 27th season of TUF in 2018. He defeated Jay Cucciniello and Matthew Lopez in the octagon before dropping back-to-back fights against Merab Dvalishvili and Hunter Azure.

Since leaving the UFC, the native of Canada put together four straight wins before joining the TUF 31 cast this year.

Timur Valiev, meanwhile, put together two impressive wins in the octagon, beating Martin Day and Raoni Barcelos after a loss to Trevin Jones was overturned due to a positive drug test.

The Russian then lost to the highly-rated Jack Shore before being cut from the roster last March. He had not fought on the regional circuit prior to his return on TUF 31.