Conor McGregor fears a clean sweep after going 0-7 as TUF coach with Jason Knight's submission win over Landon Quinones

Conor McGregor suffered yet another setback in his journey as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31. The Irishman, who has been leading the team of prospects, endured his seventh straight loss in the most recent episode of TUF.

The unprecedented losing streak has left McGregor addled, with all of his fighters failing to secure victories, which includes four stoppage losses. In the most recent matchup, seasoned octagon veteran Jason Knight triumphed over Conor McGregor's team member Landon Quinones, by submitting him in the first minute of the very first round.

During the week leading up to the fight, McGregor subjected Quinones to an excessively intense sparring session. However, this tough approach proved ineffective as the UFC star, once again, suffered defeat at the hands of his rival coach, Chandler.

With just one fight left in the quarter-finals stage of the competition, a victory for Chandler's team would mark the first instance of a whitewash in the history of the American television series. Additionally, this result would leave Conor McGregor devoid of any fighters to mentor for the rest of the season.

Expressing evident concern regarding the potential clean sweep and his future as a coach on TUF, McGregor raised the question of what would occur if he does not have a fighter in the semifinals. Interestingly, the TUF executive producer responded, stating:

"Well, it's never happened before. We see if anybody wants to go over to the other team."

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor amidst the narrative that this Irishman was not available for his teammates

Despite Conor McGregor's losing streak on TUF 31, his rival coach Michael Chandler has come to his defense. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Iron' emphasized that McGergor's absence during some of the weigh-ins create a misleading perception about his involvement in the coaching process.

According to Chandler, McGregor actively participated in training sessions with his team, and how the show's editing could have portrayed it differently. Speaking about the unfair accusations being hurled at McGregor, Chandler stated:

“Ultimately, he was there in the training sessions, they are showing a lot of him training with his guys. I think they definitely could be filtering it a little more... I know I was there, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there for his guys. He was in every training session, he was training with his guys. It is reality TV, it can be cut any way they want. I think Conor’s getting a little bit of a raw deal when it comes to how much he was there or wasn’t there [with his team]."

