"These are war crimes" - Andrew Tate's brother calls for "death sentence" of two women who caused damaged to a Claude Monet painting 

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate has called out climate change activists for destroying a Claude Monet painting, calling for a death sentence.

Climate activists have been vandalizing art all over the world, especially in Paris to get the attention of the world. They believe they have to take these extreme steps to show the urgency of climate change, although they have received a lot of reproval for it. More recently, two women applied some kind of paint over a Claude Monet painting and glued themselves to it. Here is Tate's reaction:

"Death sentence. I’m serious. Claude Monet is one of the great masters and his work is irreplaceable. It isn’t just the property of a museum but the collective cultural property of the country of France (which has a history to be proud of). In my eyes these are war crimes."

Take a look at the tweet:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Claude Monet is one of the great masters and his work is irreplaceable.



It isn't just the property of a museum but the collective cultural property of the country of France (which has a history to be proud of).



In my eyes these are war crimes.



Two women were detained in Stockholm after they threw "some kind of paint" at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame, Sweden's National Museum said on Wednesday.

Tristan Tate called their acts a war crime, something for which they should be given the ultimate penalty via the judicial system, the death sentence. Although there have been calls to take strict actions against the vandalizing climate change activists, no one has advised a death sentence as a way of punishing them. Andrew Tate and his brother have always advocated for preserving culture and art.

Andrew Tate gives fans an update on his ongoing trial in Romanian court

Andrew Tate has been in and out of police custody for well over five months. The professional kickboxer turned social media celebrity was charged with human trafficking amongst a few other charges for which he is undergoing trial in court. 'Cobra' Tate has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is adamant the opposition have no evidence against him:

"They will charge me with no evidence and I will win in the trial. Its simply too risky for them to drop this. Public outcry, international reputation (locked me up for zero), ECHU, unfair detention compensation claims etc."

Take a look at the tweet:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Its simply too risky for them to drop this.



Public outcry, international reputation (locked me up for zero), ECHU, unfair detention compensation claims etc.



They have zero evidence against me (unless they invent it and frame me).



If they charge me with an empty bullshit file it'll still take me a year to beat it and allows them to save face.



They're hoping the world will forget… The 6 month time limit to charge me is running out.

Following his release from jail and his infamous BBC interview, Andrew Tate announced an emergency meeting and streamed live on Rumble after months. His stream peaked at close to half a million concurrent viewers and had the highest live audience in the history of the platform. The Tate brothers held the meeting to launch a counter-attack on the Matrix.

