"They are 1000% friends," "Colby trying to go babyface" - Fans react to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman's meetup

Fans reacted to Colby Covington’s unexpected encounter with his former opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Covington has faced Usman twice in his career, both times for the UFC welterweight title, and suffered defeat in both fights.

Both fighters were in attendance at UFC Vegas 102, and during his livestream, Covington’s spotted Usman walking past him. Covington quickly rushed toward him, leading to a brief interaction as Usman appeared to be in a hurry. 'Chaos' later explained the exchange, saying:

“Yes that was Usman guys, he just said, ‘Hey man, we’re gonna talk in a little bit. I don’t think he wanted to talk on the stream, he didn’t want the chat to hear what he had to say but yeah, we’ll definitely chop it up a little bit, maybe we’ll get a picture or maybe we’ll just fight, you never know. When ‘Chaos’ is in the building, it’s unpredictable.”

Home of Fight shared the video on their X handle, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who quickly flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the awkward exchange.

One fan humorously wrote:

“Colby is that EX that keeps trying to talk to you when you want nothing to do with them.”

Another user took a jab at Covington, commenting:

“He still hears "headshot!" Ringing in his ears in his night terrors!.”

An X user added:

“Colby trying to go babyface.”

One MMA enthusiast wrote:

“They are 1000% friends.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Colby Covington reveals why he doesn’t like to talk to former opponents

In a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, a fan asked Colby Covington why he doesn’t talk to his opponents after fights. ‘Chaos’ explained that fighting is serious business for him, and he isn’t there to make friends, as other fighters are trying to take everything from him. Covington stated:

"No. Never talk to my opponents after the fight. It’s serious business in there for me. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money. So I’m not trying to be these guys friends. These are real beefs you know all the guys that I fought. This is as real as it gets."

He continued:

"We hate each other. I’m not gonna be friends with them, shake their hand, and act like it's cool. No dude you are trying to take everything I work for, you are trying to destroy my dreams, and most of the guys I have fought have been cheaters, so I can’t respect a cheater."

Check out Colby Covington’s comments below (4:53):

Covington’s most recent fight took place in December last year, where he faced Joaquin Buckley. Unfortunately for ‘Chaos,’ he suffered a devastating loss due to a doctor’s stoppage in the third round.

