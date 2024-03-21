"They already fought twice" - Fans abuzz as Ryan Spann's next opponent is announced

Ryan Spann will face Bogdan Guskov on April 27 at UFC Vegas 91.

'Superman' has been out of action since a fight against Anthony Smith last August in Singapore. The defeat was Spann's second with 'Lionheart', and they first met in a five-round headliner in the UFC Apex in September 2021.

That outing was a wild affair for as long as it lasted. Smith knocked down Spann several times, ultimately scoring a first-round submission victory. Their rematch last year was a much closer fight that saw both men had success.

Still, it was Smith who again handed Spann a loss. This time, scoring a split-decision win. Just a few months beyond that defeat, 'Superman' has signed a deal to return to the octagon. At first glance, many fans believed that Spann was booked for a trilogy with Smith.

However, Spann will instead be facing light-heavyweight prospect Bogdan Guskov. The 31-year-old has a close resemblance to Smith, and many fans joked about it online. The two have even met in the past and joked about their looks in person.

After Eurosport's Marcel Dorff broke the news of the bout, fans naturally couldn't help themselves. Many joked about the fight announcement

"They already fought twice"



Who else is fighting on UFC Vegas 91 besides Ryan Spann? Here's the card as of now

UFC Vegas 91 is now beginning to take shape, with the addition of Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov.

The two light heavyweights will reportedly meet in a three-round co-main event next month. While Spann vs. Guskov promises to be an exciting fight, the card itself needs a lot of assistance.

Currently, UFC Vegas 91 is expected to be headlined by a flyweight rematch between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau. The Brazilian won their first meeting in March 2021 by a split decision. Three years later, they'll get to run it back for five rounds.

As of now, other announced matchups for the event include Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry, Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate, and Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na. With only those fights announced, it's clear that UFC Vegas 91 needs more work.

Still, the promotion is hard at work when filling out the card, as evidenced by today's fight announcement with Spann.