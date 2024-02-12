"Get Josh Emmett in there" - Fans in splits as Anthony Smith catches up with lookalike Bogdan Guskov after UFC Vegas 86 

Bogdan Guskov secured his first victory in the UFC with a dominant first-round knockout of Zac Pauga at UFC Vegas 86. Soon after the event, Guskov caught up with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, with whom he shares a striking resemblance.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan claimed that UFC featherweight Josh Emmett also looks like Guskov and Smith, writing:

''Get Josh Emmett in there and you have triplets''

Another fan quipped:

''Smith looks like the vigilante and Guskov looks like the villain version''

Noticing their similar physical features, one fan wrote:

''Hahahahaha, when he came out to fight I thought he was AS’s stunt double''

Screenshot of fan reactions to MMA Orbit's post on X

Interestingly, at the post-fight presser, Guskov respectfully called for a fight against Smith, saying:

“I have one interesting name for me because on my Instagram people say I look like Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, For me, it is a big, big interesting fight because I respect this guy, he is a real ‘Lionheart’ and he is a top fighter.''

Guskov added:

“I want to fight with him and when we go to the cage, I show that we are different."

Check out Bogdan Guskov's comments below (6.04):

Everything you need to know about Bogdan Guskov

Bogdan Guskov has a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3 and is now back in the win column following his defeat to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Paris in September 2023. Oezdemir was initially slated to face off with Azamat Murzakanov, who was forced out of the bout, resulting in Guskov stepping in on just two weeks' notice.

'Czarevitch' has won fights in multiple promotions, including MMA Series, Brave CF, AMC Fight Nights, and Russian Cage Fighting Championships. The 31-year-old Uzbekistani light heavyweight fighter has secured 13 knockouts and two submission wins in his pro career so far.

At UFC Vegas 86. Guskov knocked out his opponent, Zac Pauga, just three minutes into the fight.

