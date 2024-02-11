UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer: Full results

UFC Vegas 86 is in the books. The event took place on Feb. 10, 2024, at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This article recaps the event and explores the results.

In the main event, rising middleweight contender Joe Pyfer fought veteran fighter Jack Hermansson in an attempt to further his progress in the division. Pyfer (12-2 MMA) started his UFC career with three straight victories and attempted to score the biggest win of his MMA career so far.

No.11-ranked Hermansson (23-8 MMA) has competed against some of the most elite contenders of the division during his seven-year tenure with the organization.

Pyfer started strong, utilizing leg kicks and shoulder feints to land big strikes in round one, and appeared to be on the way to scoring a lopsided victory.

Hermansson came back stronger in round two with improved defense and started landing with better accuracy. The 35-year-old changed the complexion of the fight by mid-way point as Pyfer appeared to have been compromised with repeated jabs and kicks to the calves.

As the fight progressed, Hermansson maintained a sustained assault while Pyfer appeared to be aiming for fight-ending shots. However, The Swede's defense blocked and diverted a majority of those.

Hermansson managed to get a takedown by the mid-way point of round five and controlled his opponent till the final bell.

In the end, Harmansson emerged victoriously via unanimous decision, temporarily halting Pyfer's march toward the top 15.

The co-main event was a clash of featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Ige was originally scheduled to fight undefeated Englishman Lerone Murphy. Fili stepped up to fight Ige after Murphy was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.

Ige, who has gained a lot of notoriety for his deceiving knockout power in recent years, sent 'touchy' crashing on the mat with a bomb of a right hand in the opening frame. No follow-up strikes were required and Ige was declared the winner by knockout. He improved his record to 18-7.

UFC Vegas 86 Results: Gregory Rodriguez, Rudolpho Viera and Carlos Prates score impressive finishes

Rudolpho Viera opened the main card by submitting Armen Petrosyan with an emphatic arm triangle choke. Veteran fighter Michael Johnson used his experience to defeat Darrius Flowers. The win did not come easily as Johnson had to survive a knee that threatened to end the fight in the closing minute.

Gregory Rodriguez displayed superior striking against Brad Tavaes, scoring his fifth knockout win in the UFC since 2020.

On the preliminary card, the opening bout unfortunately ended in a No Contest but Hyder Amil and Bogdan Guskov lit up the venue with devastating knockout wins. In the featured prelim bout, Carlos Prates outsmarted Trevin Giles to score a second-round knockout victory.

Check out the full event results below:

Main Card

Middleweight - Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47 X 3)

Featherweight - Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via KO (R1, 2:43)

Middleweight - Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczec via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Middleweight - Gregory Rodriguez def. Brad Tavares via TKO (R3, 0:55)

Lightweight - Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Middleweight - Rudolpho Viera def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (Arm-triangle choke) (R1, 4:48)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight - Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via KO 9R2, 4:03)

Lightweight - Bolagi Oki def. Timmy Cuamba via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Women's strawweight - Loma Lookboonme def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Light heavyweight - Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Welterweight - Max Griffin def.Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Light heavyweight - Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via KO (R1, 3:38)

Featherweight - Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via KO (R2, 2:12)

Bantamweight - Daniel Marcos vs. Quileng Aori - No Contest (Accidental groin kick rendered Aori unable to fight)