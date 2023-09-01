UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed to the Accor Arena in Paris, France, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac (also known as UFC Paris). The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups involving top contenders and prospects coming out of France.

The UFC Paris card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former interim heavyweight champion and No.2-ranked Ciryl Gane and the No.7-ranked Serghei Spivac.

Ciryl Gane scored a knockout win over Tai Tuivasa during the promotion's first visit to France last year before suffering a quick submission loss against Jon Jones in their vacant UFC heavyweight title bout in March. Serghei Spivac, on the other hand, is coming off three consecutive stoppage victories, with his latest win coming over Derrick Lewis via first-round submission earlier this year.

In the co-main event of UFC Paris, former two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will make her flyweight debut as she takes on the No.3-ranked contender Manon Fiorot.

While Namajunas is coming off a lackluster title loss to Carla Esparza last year, the French fighter is riding a 10-fight win streak into this bout and a statement performance from either fighter could catapult the winner into title contention.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, September 2, and the main card from 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 4:00 PM GMT on Saturday, September 2. The UFC Fight Night main card will follow at 7:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 12:00 AM AWST/ 1:30 AM ACST/ 2:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 3, followed by the main card at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Paris below:

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises (lightweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (bantamweight)

Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (catchweight)