A close look at French fighter Manon Fiorot's UFC career ahead of her upcoming fight

Manon Fiorot has quickly risen up the flyweight rankings since arriving in the UFC last year. In her promotional debut in January 2021, the French fighter picked up a second-round technical knockout win over Victoria Leonardo. She followed that up five months later with another second-round TKO over then-unbeaten newcomer Tabatha Ricci.

Nicknamed 'The Beast', Fiorot went on to win her next two subsequent bouts via unanimous decision, with her latest victory coming over Jennifer Maia in March earlier this year.

Fiorot is currently on a nine-fight win streak, with her sole career defeat coming in her pro-MMA debut in June 2018. Of her nine professional victories, six have been by stoppage.

With her latest win over Maia, Manon Fiorot finds herself at No.7 in the divisional rankings and within touching distance of her first crack at the UFC women's flyweight title.

Manon Fiorot to face Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280 with title aspirations on the line

Manon Fiorot will return to the octagon for the second time in 2022 looking to pick up the biggest win of her career. 'The Beast' will take on former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian in what will mark the French knockout artist's first UFC pay-per-view appearance.

Chookagian is the No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender, which means that a convincing win for Fiorot could instantly catapult her into title contention. However, this will be the toughest challenge of Fiorot's career so far.

Katlyn Chookagian has been in decent form lately with four consecutive victories. The American edged out Amanda Ribas last time out in May before picking up a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Maia in January. 'Blonde Fighter' will be equally determined to produce a statement performance as she takes on the French fighter at UFC 280.

Fiorot and Chookagian were originally scheduled to meet at UFC Fight Night 209. However, 'Blonde Fighter' was forced to pull out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Jessica Andrade. Weeks after the fight was booked, Andrade withdrew from the bout due to an injury.

Manon Fiorot was matched with Chookagian once again to meet on the UFC Paris card. However, Fiorot pulled out due to an injury of her own. After numerous delays, the pair will finally collide on the main card of UFC 280, which goes down on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

