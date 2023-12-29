"They caused H*eflation!" - Ex-UFC champ Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson blasts "simps" on X

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson expressed his disapproval of a recent online trend, and is considering taking a Twitter class on how not to be a "simp."

In a recent post on X, the 45-year-old raged at people on social media for giving excessive attention to women. Per Jackson, some of his fans behave oddly when women are involved:

"Since I’m bored on a plane r[ight] n[ow], I’ll tell y’all what I’ve been thinking. I’m thinking about teaching a Twitter class on how NOT to be a simp! I’ve noticed a lot of y[ou] all saying stupid s**t on my posts if a woman is involved."

'Rampage' didn't stop there. In a follow-up post, he doubled down on his accusations, adding that the unwarranted attention is providing some women content creators with a false sense of reality:

"Honestly, bro, it messes things up for all of us. They’re the people making them rich on Onlyf*ns and having them thinking they’re 10s when they’re 4 and a halfs with the DMs and thirsty comments on the selfies they post! They caused H*eflation!😡"

Jackson is one of the most devastating knockout artists to have ever graced the UFC. He is 38-14 in his MMA career, with 20 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

With his success in the sport and controversial persona, Jackson is arguably one of the earliest pioneers of the sport, and played a big part in catapulting MMA's popularity to an international level.

UFC legend Quinton Jackson names Jon Jones the dirtiest fighter ever

Quinton Jackson believes Jon Jones is a great fighter, but at the same time, 'Rampage' is also convinced that the UFC heavyweight kingpin is the dirtiest fighter ever.

According to the former UFC star, 'Bones' often performs even illegal moves on his opponents. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, 'Rampage' said:

"He is the dirtiest fighter ever. If you are doing anything good on him, he's going to poke you in the eye. If you are advancing or you're doing anything good, you get the advantage; he's going to kick your knee backward."

Jackson added:

"He is kicking you right on the kneecap. I think that should be banned. My knee is still messed up from that... Think about all those spinning elbows he used to do in the beginning. Where did they land? Do you remember? On the back of people's heads."

