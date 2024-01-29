"They chose to play the game" - Justin Gaethje addresses previous stance on not wanting to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has shed light on the initial lack of interest in fighting Max Holoway at UFC 300.

'The Highlight' recently sat down for an interview with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA. At one point, Gaethje spoke about his upcoming clash against Holloway at UFC 300.

The 'BMF' titleholder had previously stated that he did not wish to share the octagon with 'Blessed' as he liked the former featherweight champion and respected him.

While speaking to Okamoto, Gaethje spoke about his realization that he did not need to have any animosity towards an athlete to fight them in the octagon:

"The good thing is I've really learned that I don't have to have any ill will against any of these guys, to try to do what I need to do in the cage... It doesn't matter. Once we're in there, it's just a game and they chose to play the game... This is the game we both play. I think I respect him, just as much as I always have."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments from the 14:06 mark below:

Gaethje was last seen in action in July 2023 when he locked horns against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. 'The Highlight' scored a spectacular knockout victory that night to win the vacant 'BMF' title.

Apart from Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, what other fights are taking place at UFC 300?

The 'BMF' title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway is one of the most exciting matchups on the upcoming UFC 300 card. But the card is not short of intriguing fights and is currently stacked from top to bottom.

No main event has yet been announced for the Apr. 13 card but below is a list of fights that are official for UFC 300:

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - lightweight (BMF title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - lightweight

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić - light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling - featherweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt - bantamweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison - bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller - lightweight

Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez - strawweight

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage - middleweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes - featherweight

Expand Tweet