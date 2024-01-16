The excitement that a sensational knockout or an astonishing submission brings is perhaps the ultimate thrill in combat sports.

While fight fans also appreciate battles that go the full distance, fight-ending sequences in a controlled setting certainly give audiences their money’s worth.

Luckily for ONE fans, the world’s largest martial arts organization guarantees a remarkable number of finishes with each event it holds.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Chatri Sityodtong talked about the promotion’s staggering finishing rate, which undoubtedly ranks significantly higher than other martial arts outfits:

"Our fighters are the best and they come to finish. Our finish rate as an organization is hovering around 70 percent.”

The ONE Chairman and CEO added:

"Our athletes are the best of the best on the planet and they come to finish fights so it's very, very exciting.”

ONE fighters, of course, adhere to the company’s ethos of presenting martial arts to its full essence. Each warrior gives their all every time they step foot inside the circle or the ring.

The global sports giant also employs the revolutionary Global Mixed Martial Arts ruleset, which also pushes the envelope of non-stop action across multiple disciplines.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE’s athletes across all sports are proven finishers

In the same interview, Sityodtong also pointed out that the promotion’s world-class talents are not just limited to its mixed martial arts ranks.

ONE’s all-striking divisions are considered the best in the world today, as Muay Thai and kickboxing were given the spotlight last year through its weekly events, ONE Friday Fights.

The global martial arts giant even gave grappling the spotlight through its incredible submission grappling divisions.

According to the ONE head honcho, fans can expect nothing but the best from ONE across all four martial arts disciplines. Chatri Sityodtong said:

"These are household names in the world of martial arts. These are the royalty, if you will, of martial arts. It doesn't matter what discipline you watch. You are in for a treat."