“He's beaten some legendary names” – Chatri Sityodtong raves about Jonathan Haggerty’s rise to superstardom

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong witnessed firsthand the ascension of Jonathan Haggerty from a budding superstar to arguably one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world.

‘The General’ has been through the wringer under the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts organization and has faced some setbacks early on in his career.

Those shortcomings only sharpened Haggerty’s deadly arsenal, and the battle-tested Brit has been exuding greatness wherever he goes.

After conquering a second division when he moved up to bantamweight, Haggerty invaded a different sport when he transitioned to kickboxing against fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade.

The rest, as we now know, is history. The 26-year-old knocked out ‘Wonder Boy’ and achieved two-sport supremacy, currently lording over the promotion’s bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

Chatri Sityodtong, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, talked about Haggerty’s herculean feat.

"UK fans should rally behind Jonathan Haggerty who is the current two-sport world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He's a phenom.”

The ONE head honcho added:

"He's 26 years old and he's really gone on a tear. He's really come into his own in the last 12 months, he's beaten some legendary names, very, very tough folks that no one thought he could beat and he's risen to the top of the world in two different sports.”

Jonathan Haggerty set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo

It’s never wise to poke the bear, and Felipe Lobo will soon get his wish.

Jonathan Haggerty’s first world title defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai strap has been set in stone, as he’ll take on Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 17.

It is worth noting that the pair figured in a heated in-ring confrontation, shortly after Haggerty beat Lobo’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Andrade.

