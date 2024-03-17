"They could've cut it short a few seconds" - Conor McGregor jokes about mother watching his NSFW scene in 'Road House' acting debut

Conor McGregor's acting debut took place in the 2024 remake of the action movie cult classic, 'Road House.' In it, the Irishman played the primary antagonist, Knox, and one of his scenes turned out NSFW. Specifically, it was a nude scene that McGregor touched on in a Good Morning Britain interview.

'The Notorious' joked that his NSFW scene could have been shortened, on account of his mother having viewed the film to support his acting debut. When the interviewer mentioned his nude scene, McGregor acknowledged it with humor.

He said:

"I know, right? That's why when I had seen it in front of the audience, I was like, 'They could have cut it short a few seconds.' It went on and on and on. I was like, what the hell? But you know, I was actually doing something with James Corden last night and he said the same thing to me."

However, his worries were later lessened by his mother, Margaret McGregor, who brushed his concerns aside ahead of his acting debut.

"He's like, when I was saying about my mother's going to see it today, I'm a little bit nervous. She said it's nothing she hasn't seen before, and you know, that actually settled me. I was like, 'It's true.'"

The Irishman, who starred alongside leading man Jake Gyllenhaal, formed a friendship with the Hollywood A-lister throughout the movie's filming. The pair were also previously spotted cage-side at UFC 285, where Gyllenhaal filmed several of the film's fight scenes.

Conor McGregor has been linked to a previous action film back in 2016

While Conor McGregor has drawn tremendous attention for his acting debut in 2024, it was supposed to happen in 2017, when 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' was released. In 2016, he was asked to appear in the film as Hawk, a minor character, but elected to focus on his training for a rematch with Nate Diaz instead.

The role subsequently went to Michael Bisping, with whom the Irishman later feuded over the film. McGregor believed he was owed thanks, even demanding a percentage of Bisping's earnings from the film.

Both men traded threats before Bisping deescalated the situation, and nothing more arose from their bizarre feud.