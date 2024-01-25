Could Conor McGregor's acting debut mark the end of his UFC career? Exploring the possibility

UFC superstar Conor McGregor makes his acting debut later on this year in Amazon Studios' Road House remake alongside critically acclaimed Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

The first trailer for the movie released on YouTube revealed McGregor's character as 'Knox,' the antagonist to Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton.

Although 'The Notorious' is famous for his skills with the microphone and his promotional prowess, acting is a relatively new endeavor. In an interview with Robbie Fox, McGregor detailed his unique experience and mentioned that he performed his own stunts in the movie.

“I did enjoy the process. It was very tough. I’ll tell you what I enjoyed most of the process, the fact that now everything else seems easy. Memorizing lines, so you’re 15 hours on set, but you’re memorizing the lines and you’re practicing before you even go on.

"So yeah, it’s a lot of hard work. And I was doing my own stunts. I didn’t want – I might be a vain motherf****r – yeah, because I saw the stunt double guys, that motherf****r does not look like me.”

McGregor also responded to whether he would pursue acting more fervently after his debut. He made no promises and stated that he would wait for the performance of his first film and its reception.

“[Can you see yourself diving back into the film game?] I mean they have – they’re trying to get me back in. I’m just – let me see how the first one goes. Let me see how the first one goes.”

In another interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor expressed his eagerness to return to fighting as opposed to acting.

Check out Conor McGregor's full comments below:

Michael Chandler labels Conor McGregor a 'quitter'

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021 and was expected to return last year against Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter.

With fans increasingly infuriated about the prospects of seeing the former double champ back in action, McGregor announced at the start of the year that he would be taking on Chandler in a middleweight bout at International Fight Week.

His potential opponent, Chandler, recently labeled McGregor a 'quitter' and cited his various losses via submission against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz:

"The fact of the matter is, Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. Look at the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] fight. You look at the Nate Diaz fight, the [Dustin] Poirier fights. I mean, when he gets pressure put on him... The guy who thinks he's the alpha dog, doesn't like the pressure because ultimately it's just one big facade...The real Conor is a quitter.”

Check out his full comments in the segment below:

Expand Tweet