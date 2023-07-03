"They feed him though a tube nowadays" - UFC champion Israel Adesanya’s 4-man street fight story goes viral, fans react

Israel Adesanya is one of the most recognizable mixed martial artists on the planet. However, this wasn't the case in 2010, the year in which the UFC middleweight champion made his combat sports debut.

'The Last Stylebender' recently revealed how he faced off with four men in a Burger King in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2010. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, he stated:

"2010, I had a fight with me versus four dudes in Burger King on Queen Street in Auckland. He was harrassing my friends girlfriend and I just turned around. I handled him, and me and his friends, I handled them. They put me in cuffs. Never throw a kick in a street fight cause I slipped and I got up and I f**ked the other dude up, but then when the cops came, they put me in cuffs."

He continued:

"As he was walking me, I saw this guy with knuckle dusters actually try to hit me and I stop and I was telling the officer I didn't start this and I stopped and went [dodges] and he swung and missed and I looked at the officer and I was like I told you and that's why I don't have a criminal record because they looked at the footage and realized I was just defending myself and I was defending my friend and his partner because of some idiots."

Many fans comically reacted to the viral clip. YouTube user @jedwright3743 stated:

"…and I handled him" = "I f**ked homie up bad"

@corderomartin7959 had a similar thought, stating:

"…and I handled him" = "they feed him through a tube nowadays"

@doublea4012 speculated that the damage must have been significant:

"For them to handcuff him means they got to the scene and saw those guys really f**ked up 😭"

Sean Strickland wants title shot against Israel Adesanya

Ahead of his main event bout against Abus Magomedov, Sean Strickland made it clear that he is hoping to face Israel Adesanya. Speaking at the media day for the event, 'Tarzan' stated:

"This is a fun fight, man, it's just a fun f**king fight... I deserve a shot you guys, let's make it happen. Worst case scenario, dude, me and Izzy are going to go fight in the f**king parking lot because that s**t needs to happen."

While Strickland was able to pick up his second consecutive win, doing so in impressive fashion, it is unclear if he will receive a title shot. There are several contenders who appear to be closer to fighting for the belt than the No.7-ranked middleweight.

