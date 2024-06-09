"They finally signed Logan Paul to the UFC" - MMA pros react to Zachary Reese's 20-second KO win over Julian Marquez at UFC Louisville

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Zachary Reese's stunning 20-second knockout win over Julian Marquez at UFC Louisville. The event took place on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

Reese squared off against Marquez in a middleweight bout, which marked the former's second fight in the promotion. He made his debut against Cody Brundage at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan in December last year. Unfortunately, his debut didn't go according to plan, as he lost the fight via knockout in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Marquez was coming off a two-fight losing streak against the likes of Gregory Rodrigues and Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett and UFC 285 respectively.

During the opening exchange, Reese backed Marquez up against the cage with a vicious body kick, which got the audience excited on a night largely devoted to decisions. After that, the 30-year-old simply launched a barrage of quick punches, ending with a brutal uppercut that knocked Marquez to the ground.

Referee Dan Miragliotta intervened to save Marquez from more damage as Reese followed him to the ground for a few more shots. Reese climbed back to the win column with this 20-second TKO.

Check out Zachary Reese's KO win over Julian Marquez below:

Reese's highlight-reel finish of Marquez elicited emotions from the whole MMA community, with many MMA pros taking to X to express their thoughts on his victory.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney cited the example of Logan Paul and wrote:

''They finally signed Logan Paul to the ufc lmfao @LoganPaul''

MMA reporter Mike Heck wrote:

''Zach Reese out here like, 'Let's debunk this glove theory, shall we?' That was nasty. #UFCLouisville''

Commentator Ben Davis wrote:

''I blinked and Julian Marquez got KO’d #UFCLouisville''

