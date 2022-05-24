"They are fu****g him" - Josh Thomson shares frustration towards UFC for potential Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev interim title fight

Josh Thomson recently reacted to claims that Leon Edwards might fight Khamzat Chimaev next for the interim title instead of Kamaru Usman for the undisputed belt.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been out of action for a while due to an injury. Reports have surfaced that the UFC could book Edwards vs. Chimaev for an interim title fight. The duo have been scheduled multiple times previously. However, the fight never came to fruition. Thomson is not on board with the idea as he believes it would be unfair to 'Rocky'.

While speaking to John McCarthy on the WEIGHING IN podcast, here's what 'The Punk' stated:

"They're fu*king him. They really are. They are fu*king him. I don't get it. I don't understand."

McCarthy added that Edwards should try to be more talkative in his approach to a fight. Thomson stated that having trained with the English fighter, he knows that the welterweight can be a trash-talking persona.

He further added that Usman vs. Edwards is a more interesting fight because of the fact that they have already fought. The duo clashed in 2015 with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' getting a decision win. However, Thomson noted that Edwards has gotten much better since as he added:

"The Usman fight to me is a little bit more exciting. Not because he's the champion. It's because they've already fought each other and you saw the outcome. Now in this fight, Leon's went back to the drawing board and made himself a lot better."

Watch Josh Thomson talk about Leon Edwards:

Leon Edwards is unbeaten in his last 10 fights

'Rocy' has won nine of his ten fights since his loss to Kamaru Usman. Apart from a No Contest against Belal Muhammad, the Englishman has been flawless inside the octagon.

His most notable wins during that run include Vicente Luque, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, and more.

Edwards has cemented himself as the No.1 contender in the division and deservingly so. He wants nothing else but to fight Kamaru Usman for a second time with the welterweight title on the line.

However, due to the champion's health issues, the fight has been delayed. Fans will keep a close eye on when that fight is eventually made.

Edited by Genci Papraniku