"They get $300 million every year" - Renato Moicano blames "huge deal" with ESPN for UFC's alleged disregard for Fight Night events

Renato Moicano has been vocal about the fact that he is not a fan of both the Apex and Fight Nights. The No.13-ranked lightweight recently criticized UFC Fight Night 238, which is set to take place this weekend, while blaming the promotion's deal with ESPN for what he deems as lackluster cards.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Money Moicano' discussed the upcoming main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, stating:

"That's not main event worthy and that's the huge problem with UFC Fight Nights. I don't think UFC cares enough about UFC Fight Nights because they have a huge deal with ESPN. They get $300 million every and each year to make 42 shows so it doesn't matter if people watch, if people don't watch, if it's good or if it's bad. They're going to make $300 million every year. They just have to make 42 shows."

Moicano continued:

"That's why we are seeing this. We [are] losing quality on UFC Fight Night cards every and each year, my brother. And that's not [just] me saying [this], everybody is saying the same, my brother. We can see on this card, you know that's wrong. Jairzinho and Gaziev being in the main event because Jairzinho is coming off in the last four fights, three losses and Gaziev only has one fight in the UFC. That's not main event worthy."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on the UFC disregarding Fight Nights below (starting at the 1:09 mark):

Moicano noted that the flyweight bout between Muhammad Mokaev and Alex Perez should be the main event. He added that the promotion is so focused on pay-per-views that they have begun to produce lackluster Fight Nights.

Renato Moicano previously voiced displeasure with Fight Nights

Renato Moicano returned to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 235, defeating Drew Dober via unanimous decision after more than a year of inactivity. Speaking with Nolan King of MMA Junkie prior to the bout, he voiced his displeasure with Fight Nights and the Apex, stating:

"This is a Fight Night. Nobody gives a s**t about Fight Nights so it doesn't matter if it's a co-main event, main event, or the prelims, who gives a f**k, bro? It's just a cheap way to put UFC on ESPN so, hey, Dana White, I would rather be on UFC 299, but I don't make the rules. I am an employee and Feburary 3rd, I will beat Drew Dober. It doesn't matter if it's in the Apex."

He added:

"Another thing is nobody likes the Apex, my brother. You can ask anybody in the world. The fans hate the Apex and the fighters, I'm pretty sure they don't like the Apex too... The UFC has so many fighters right now. They have to make so much fights that it makes sense, Apex, ESPN, but if you ask me if I'm happy to fight in the Apex? No way, brother, no way."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on fighting in the UFC Apex below:

Renato Moicano is not the only fighter to voice his displeasure with competing in the Apex, which has limited capacity. Four of the promotion's next seven events will take place at the venue, with just one Fight Night scheduled for elsewhere during that span.