"They got to be cousins" - Fans react to footage of Bill Haney and Floyd Mayweather's heated argument on social media

Bill Haney and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. appear to have had a heated argument with one another. Fight fans soon chimed in with their opinions regarding the same.

Devin Haney recently suffered his first professional boxing defeat, a majority decision loss against Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024, Bill Haney, Devin's father and boxing mentor, later partook in an online video conversation with retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. Haney labeled Mayweather a hater and alluded to 'Money's' sparring session with Devin that he claims the latter dominated.

The 50-0 boxing icon responded by jestingly congratulating Haney on his son being undefeated in the gym, jabbed at Devin's loss against Garcia, and implied that he (Mayweather) is undefeated in professional boxing competition.

Meanwhile, the elder Haney laid claim to being a deft street fighter and downplayed Mayweather's record. He then insinuated that 'Money' doesn't assist his children financially, adding that he (Bill) has previously helped them out.

'Money' opined that adult children are free to make their own decisions, and pointed out that he's helped Devin and would help him in the future too. Bill disagreed, and they continued quarreling until the call ended with Haney laughing.

Watch footage from their Instagram Live conversation below:

Some fans lambasted Bill Haney, with one X user noting that Floyd Mayweather Jr. came across as mature, whereas Haney simply appeared to be a hater. Multiple netizens opined that Haney is envious of 'Money's' success. One fan wrote:

"Bill Haney is hater. I see why Ryan Garcia had his son on skates."

Others joked about the conversation being hilarious akin to a squabble among friends/relatives. One fan alleged that Mayweather hurt the Haneys behind the scenes and irked the older Haney. Another X user opined that 'Money,' a boxing promoter and entrepreneur, probably wants to promote Devin Haney. With a lighthearted take, a fan tweeted:

"They got to be cousins"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

When Bill Haney addressed the Floyd Mayweather-Devin Haney sparring session

Bill Haney's son Devin Haney is still the WBC super lightweight champion since Ryan Garcia missed weight for their fight. He recently revealed that his son would be taking some time off from competition after the defeat against Garcia. Moreover, leading up to the 'KingRy' fight, Bill had notably sounded off on Floyd Mayweather.

Garcia had claimed that Mayweather had shown him videos of Gervonta Davis beating up Devin Haney in sparring. During a subsequent media scrum, Bill Haney opined that before 'Money's' boxing match against Conor McGregor in August 2017, Haney beat the boxing legend 6-0 in sparring.

Daring Mayweather to release the footage of the supposed sparring encounter with Devin, the senior Haney pointed out that it was his beatdown that forced 'Money' into retirement. Bill said:

"Devin was the one that snapped that ... It's the new era. It's the Devin Haney era."

Watch Haney's assessment below:

