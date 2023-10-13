“They got to be well prepared” – Buakaw shares his thoughts on impending firefight between Superbon and Tawanchai

Buakaw Banchamek is just as excited as fight fans are for Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn to meet under the ONE Championship banner.

A late injury may have forced Superbon out of his featherweight Muay Thai world title charge against the divisional king at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6, but the Thai icon believes the promotion should do everything it can to get this fight sorted and treat fans to a memorable encounter between two generational talents of the striking realm.

Sharing his views on how the hypothetical matchup will unfold, the former No.1-ranked Lumpinee Boxing Stadium fighter believes Tawanchai’s kicks, coupled with Superbon’s high fight IQ, could only lead to another classic on the global stage of ONE.

The 41-year-old said:

“It’s more about strategy because Tawanchai is an excellent kicker. If Superbon can do something about Tawanchai’s kicks, he might have a good chance. Tawanchai is young and full of energy. So anything can happen. They got to be well prepared.”

Watch the full video here:

Despite seeing a path to victory for both superstars, Buakaw, a two-time K-1 world champion, knows both fighters must come prepared to face the very best versions of one another should they meet in due course.

That is because Tawanchai and Superbon’s knockout power is always just one mistake away from shutting a rival’s lights out.

Both fighters have already displayed their mastery in the stand-up department on multiple occasions in the past. Tawanchai has five highlight-reel finishes from eight battles, while the former featherweight kickboxing king owns three knockouts from five outings at the Singapore-based organization.

As such, this impending firefight has a finish written all over it, and being an athlete known for putting rivals to sleep, Buakaw knows best what these two elite strikers can do to one another in a full-on war.