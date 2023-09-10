Superbon details how he patterned much of his character after mentor Buakaw: “I studied from him”

Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he can one day reach the same level of fame and fortune as his mentor and fellow Muay Thai icon, Buakaw Banchamek.

Superbon has established himself as one of combat sports’ most formidable strikers in recent years, carrying the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title until January of this year. Next, Superbon will look to capture his first Muay Thai title under the ONE Championship banner as he challenges the current featherweight Muay Thai champion, Tawanchai, at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superbon spoke about his mentor and art of eight limbs legend, Buakaw.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto of UPPERTALK, Superbon shared his insight on why Buakaw garners so much attention and money every time he steps inside the ring compared to other immensely talented fighters.

“We have the same basics. Why does Buakaw earn a million? I fight for 100,000 baht. Where is the difference? The answer is, he studies,” Superbon said. “He studies diligently and he practices correctly, but before that, I questioned why Buakaw earns one million.”

Buakaw is one of the highest-paid Muay Thai fighters in the world today, but with enough hard work and dedication, Superbon believes many aspiring fighters, himself included, can reach those same heights.

“If we are diligent enough. If we learn enough. If we study enough, we can be like him,” Superbon added.

