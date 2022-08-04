"They just stop me and keep me hostage with their conversations" - Israel Adesanya on how public attention has changed for him over the years

Israel Adesanya has previously been vocal about facing fan harassment and the UFC middleweight champion has yet again highlighted the issue in a recent tweet.

Within just four years of making his UFC debut back in 2018, Adesanya went on to become one of the most popular stars in the promotion. 'The Last Stylebender' has been ruling the middleweight division with an iron fist thus far and his popularity only seems to grow with every single fight.

In his latest tweet, Adesanya claimed that a few years ago, he'd smile at people and they'd smile back. However, things have changed drastically now that he's one of the most popular athletes on the globe.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi said people now stop him in his tracks as they flock around him and keep him "hostage" as they ask questions.

"I used to smile at randoms in public and they’d smile back. Now they just stop me and keep me hostage with their conversations. But with a smile like this, who wouldn’t want to stop me…"

Alex Pereira unfazed by Israel Adesanya's "frozen" threat

Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira next. Pereira has beaten Adesanya in a pair of kickboxing contests in the past, but 'The Last Stylebender' has claimed that their MMA bout will pan out differently.

Adesanya, who was knocked out by Pereira in their rematch, has claimed that he'll return the favor inside the octagon by leaving the Brazilian "frozen." Pereira, however, isn't fazed by Adesanya's threat.

'Poatan' pointed out that Adesanya failed to deliver on his promise of putting up a clinic against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

With that said, Pereira plans on keeping calm and doing his talking inside the cage. The 35-year-old believes that everyone will realize his true potential after he finishes Israel Adesanya again.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Pereira said:

"First, I don’t speak English. And even if I did, the look on my face would be the same, because he said he would make [the Jared Cannonier] fight look easy and he didn’t. Goes there and it’s something else. I don’t [do that]. People already have expectations. I lay low, stay silent. ‘Alex, are you going to knock him out?’ ‘No, I just wanna do a good fight.’ I go there and knock him out and people be like, ‘Damn, awesome.’ People start to see who Alex Pereira is." (h/t MMA Fighting)

Catch the full interview below:

