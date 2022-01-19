"They know it's my belt"- Khamzat Chimaev sends ominous warning to welterweights, accuses them of running away

Khamzat Chimaev has never shied away from staking his claim to the UFC welterweight title. He recently sent his peers an ominous warning, promising to ascend to the 170-pound mountaintop.

He also declared that the belt already belonged to him and that this was common knowledge across competitors in the division. 'Borz' offered fans some insight into his championship aspirations in a video that was recently posted to his YouTube channel:

"To take this f***ing belt, bro. I'm going to take it. It's my belt. They know it's my belt. But the guys run away. But soon I will take them. Soon. I'm coming soon, guys."

When it was suggested that he would be the champion in 2022, he said, "Inshallah," meaning "God willing."

Nate Diaz famously refused to lock horns with Chimaev when the opportunity presented itself. He dismissed 'Borz' as a rookie and declared that it was disrespectful to imagine a fighter of his stature taking on an untested newcomer.

Here's what the Stockton native told TMZ Sports about a potential fight against the Chechen-born Swede:

"They're coming at me with [Khamzat] and I'm like, 'Hold on, don't disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.' I'm cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don't even talk my name."

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns' attempts at cementing a fight

In a recent post on Twitter, former title challenger Gilbert Burns called upon UFC president Dana White to consider setting up a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

In the same post he issued a plea for a main event clash against 'Borz' in his home country of Brazil.

"Make it happen @danawhite I'm all in! 5 rounds in [Brazil flag] [gorilla] vs [wolf] Let's grappled! @KChimaev @ufc."

His tweet prompted a response from Khamzat Chimaev. The No.11-ranked welterweight was clearly excited about the prospect of going toe-to-toe against the Brazilian inside the octagon.

Burns' appeal to fight Chimaev comes shortly after 'Borz' labeled him as one of the fighters who were talking about him but reluctant to fight him.

He also declared himself to be more Brazilian than 'Durinho' because his coach is also from the South American nation. He made these claims in another video posted on his YouTube channel.

