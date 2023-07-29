Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to clash for the BMF title at the main event at UFC 291 this weekend. While it is arguably one of the most anticipated clashes of the entire year, fans and pundits alike have criticized the BMF title as a 'gimmicky' strap with no title relevance.

However, the Sony UFC expert for India, Arjun Chipalkatti believes critics of the BMF title just don't know how to have fun. According to Chipalkatti, the UFC 291 rematch between Poirier and Gaethje certainly needs some belt on the line considering the gravity of the matchup. Chipalkatti said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"See these people they don't know how to have fun. The BMF title was created just as a fun thing by the UFC...Everybody is a bad MF in the sport. You don't need a literal title but it's just a little bit of fun. And you know, these guys are always in title contention, they are number 2-3 in the division. They are always in the toughest fights. The fans are getting the biggest treat of their lives...This should be something. There should be some belt given and I couldn't think of a better belt than the BMF belt."

UFC expert details the lightweight title scenario in the aftermath of UFC 291

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are ranked number 2 and 3 respectively on the lightweight ladder going into UFC 291. Both perennial contenders and former interim champs have made unsuccessful gold bids against Charles Oliveira in the past.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is scheduled for an October rematch against Islam Makhachev, who has already walked through 'do Bronx' in their first outing. According to UFC expert Somesh Kamra of Sony, Poirier, and Gaethje have no chance of winning the lightweight title as long as elite grapplers like Oliveira and Makhachev rule the division. Kamra said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"With Islam and Charles Oliveira hanging at the top out there, I feel its very unlikely that either of them [Poirier or Gaethje] would ever become the champ. Unless and until, in case Islam beats Oliveira in Abu Dhabi and he's like, 'I'm done, there's nothing for me to prove'. Then there's an Oliveira and Dustin Poirier kind of fight that comes into play. Unless that happens, I don't see either of them kissing that belt anytime soon. Even though I would love it."

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 291 - Poirier vs Gaethje 2 on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 7:30 am IST on 30th July 2023