"They’ll come for you brother" - Fans react to Renato Moicano expressing suspicion about Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's "odd" trading activity

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:46 GMT
Fans react to Renato Moicano expressing suspicion on Nancy Pelosi
Fans react to Renato Moicano expressing suspicion on Nancy Pelosi's trades. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Renato Moicano has raised concerns about Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s recent stock trades, prompting reactions from fans. Pelosi reportedly sold millions in Nvidia shares shortly before the stock's value plummeted following the rise of Chinese AI competitor DeepSeek.

On Monday, Nvidia's valuation dropped significantly after it was revealed that DeepSeek developed a ChatGPT rival for under $6 million in just two months. Pelosi, recovering from hip surgery, had previously offloaded 10,000 Nvidia shares worth between $1 million and $5 million on New Year's Eve.

Moicano took to X to share his skepticism:

"Do you guys know Nancy pelosi sold her Nvidia stocks last month? That’s odd!!! 10.000 shares in December! Than foking price drops almost 20% 🤔"
Fans quickly reacted, with one user cautioning:

"Careful Money 💰 they’ll come for you brother."

Another fan added:

"She’s the definition of the swamp."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Renato Moicano&#039;s recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]
Fans react to Renato Moicano's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Renato Moicano weighs in on his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Renato Moicano fell short of an underdog triumph at UFC 311 against Islam Makhachev. In a recent Show Me The Money podcast appearance, he shared insights into the fight and the unexpected challenges he faced.

Confident in his striking, Moicano was unprepared for Makhachev’s rapid takedown and the precision of the D'Arce choke that forced him to submit almost immediately:

"It was very tight, I was surprised and I was [also] surprised by how fast he went to the neck, like Gilbert [Burns] was saying, I think that was a trap and now I think so too, because I was creating space and he kind of gave my space [away]. I was doing very well on the feet, but I didn't see the takedown. He was so fast. That impressed me."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Initially, Moicano’s reach seemed to pose issues for Makhachev, with a slip by the Dagestani mistaken for a knockdown. However, Makhachev swiftly recovered, executed a seamless takedown, and secured the submission over the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

Edited by C. Naik
