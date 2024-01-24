“They look forced to sit with each other” - Khamzat Chimaev’s “awkward” lunch with Islam Makhachev triggers mixed reactions from fans

Fans are reacting after a video surfaced showing Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev having lunch together.

Chimaev and Makhachev, along with others, were seen eating lunch at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi. They were sitting across from one another in what appeared to be a lunch between their respective mutual friends, but they were seen interacting with each other.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether 'Borz' and the reigning UFC lightweight champions are friends or not, but that didn't stop fans from making hilarious observations. They mentioned that it appeared as though the middleweight contender didn't want to be there, while others believed he was forced. Fans wrote:

"Why the awkward tension tho? This would never happen with ankalaev, moakev, khabib etc"

"They look forced to sit with each other"

"Yep he don't wanna be there"

"Khamzat on his best behavior"

"Chimaev now tells him that he will beat him and Khabib"

"Islam please show him how to use IVs and whatever other drugs necessary to cut down to 170."

Tweets reacting to Chimaev and Makhachev video [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Chimaev addresses the video or whether there is any unknown animosity with Makhachev.

Khamzat Chimaev blasts Dana White for not awarding him middleweight title shot

Khamzat Chimaev recently put Dana White on blast for not staying true to his word and awarded him a middleweight title shot against new champion Dricus du Plessis.

'Borz' defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout that was promoted as a title eliminator at UFC 294 this past October. While speaking with ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, he mentioned that he wasn't pleased and noted that he takes offense when others break their promise. He said:

"They [UFC] promised me after [the Kamaru] Usman fight, you will for sure fight for the title. I heard Dana White say, 'I don't think Khamzat is next for the title.' That's bullsh*t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it. I don't care if it's some president or somebody like a king. If you give me your word, you have to answer for that."

Tweet regarding Chimaev's comments about Dana White [Image courtesy: @sportskeedaMMA - X]