"He was out of his mind" - Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly may have been due to pain pills

Michael Bisping isn't going to defend Conor McGregor's actions at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards. However, he has an interesting theory as to what caused the Irishman to flip the lid on the night. According to Michael Bisping, McGregor's pain medication might have side effects which affected his mood at the time, making him irritable.

Citing examples from his own life, Michael Bisping claimed that pain pills often make people very "antsy". He said it could very well be why Conor McGregor got into an altercation with rap artist Machine Gun Kelly at the red carpet ceremony:

"Listen, he's on the...I've been there. I mean I've not been there doing that at the MTV f***ing music awards, what I mean is that I've had surgery and the medication that they give you, you lose your mind. I think a lot of that was last night because he was out of his mind, on the pain pills because that's how it goes. They make you very f***ing antsy, very erratic, very angry. Me and Callum, Callum is the calmest kid ever. Callum was f***ing arguing with everything I was saying when he had surgery. They kind of make you like that. I don't know, I'm not making excuses for him but just from what I saw, I was like 'yeah, I've had that feeling before,'" Bisping said.

According to multiple reports, Conor McGregor apparently asked to click a picture with MGK during the red carpet ceremony. To his surprise, the rap artist denied the request and his security team allegedly pushed the former UFC champion. This left McGregor fuming as he threw his drink at MGK.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Why would Conor McGregor require pain pills?

Conor McGregor suffered a leg break in his first round defeat to Dustin Poirier at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/0xquAqsU2U — World Sports Betting (@WorldSportsBet) July 11, 2021

The pain pills Michael Bisping was referring to pertain to Conor McGregor's horrific leg break at UFC 264. Although the Irishman has undergone surgery and is back on his feet, one can assume that he may still need medication for the pain. To provide some context, McGregor has been ruled out of action until 2022 due to the injury he suffered.

Conor McGregor has been medically suspended until 2022 following his leg break at #UFC264 👇 https://t.co/33Ne9QmD9G — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 13, 2021

