'They make a circus of the division'- Arman Tsarukyan explains the problem Islam Makhachev is facing

Newly ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has spoken out in defense of his former foe, Islam Makhachev. The current ninth-ranked fighter in the 155lb division, Makhachev has found it incredibly difficult to matchup with similarly ranked opponents, despite being on an impressive winning streak.

Makhachev has now been matched up against Tiago Moises, who despite being a legitimate up-and-coming prospect, is considerably further back down the rankings than Makhachev is. Moises has been moved into the rankings following this fight announcement.

Tsarukyan disccusses Makhachev and the state of the UFC's lightweight division

Tsarukyan recently spoke out about the current state of the lightweight division, specifically in relation to how other top-ranked fighters are able to simply avoid facing skilled opponents such as Makhachev.

He stated that:

"I don't think Moises is the kind of opponent Islam should be fighting. Tiago was just moved into the top 15. Makhachev has seven fights in a row, he should at least fight in the top 10. But everyone refuses, they make a circus of the division. If your in the top, you have to fight whoever they give you. We're fighters too and want to get there."

Tsarukyan has also had trouble finding a new opponent ever since his dominant decision victory over Matt Frevola. He has now been placed in the rankings at 15th following UFC veteran Paul Felder's recent retirement from fighting.

He recently posted the following on his Instagram account:

"I want to fight and stay active, I’m ready to accept the bout with anyone who wants to share the octagon with me! I don’t care if you are not in top 15, on winning or loosing streak, I will even fight a debutant. Get me back in there! I’m hungry!"

Former foes

Tsarukyan and Makhachev fought each other back in 2019. Makhachev was already an established UFC fighter by this point with five wins under the organisation's banner, including a KO stoppage over Gleison Tibau.

Alternatively, it was Tsarukyan's UFC debut as he came to the organization with a 13-1 record that he had ammased on the regional scene. The two men came head to head on a UFC Fight Night card that was held in Saint Petersburg, Russia and was headlined by Alexey Oleynik and Alistair Overeem.

The fight was truly a display of grappling prowess from both men, with neither willing to back down. Makhachev won by decision, though Tsarukyan had firmly announced his name to the whole 155lb division.