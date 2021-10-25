"They could make a killing" - 'Big' John McCarthy suggests Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz should fight their trilogy in the boxing ring

John McCarthy feels Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz should settle their rivalry, but not inside the octagon. 'Big' John wants Diaz and McGregor to exchange leather inside the boxing ring in a potential trilogy fight. According to McCarthy, McGregor and Diaz could make a "killing" in the squared circle.

He explained that if Diaz doesn't extend his contract with the UFC after his last fight, the Stockton native and McGregor could slug it out inside the squared circle. He also said that McGregor's contract allows him to take part in boxing contests between UFC fights.

"I'm trying to bring you into the thought process of 'let's make some money,' because neither guy needs a promoter. They both have huge names and they have big fan followings. If you could take Conor who is allowed to box under his contract and Nate leaves the UFC. Fights out his contract and leaves the UFC, why would Conor and Nate not get together and promote their own boxing match under be it Showtime or Triller or whatever? They could bring in a promoter or they could do it on their own and they could make a killing."

Nate Diaz is currently negotiating a contract extension with the UFC. He has just one fight remaining under his current deal, and it's unlikely the promotion will allow him to fight without first extending his contract.

Diaz was rumored to be fighting Vicente Luque, but the Brazilian's manager claims the bout won't occur unless the Stockton native extends his contract.

Conor McGregor is unlikely to make octagon return anytime soon

Conor McGregor is currently nursing a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman has been handed a medical suspension following his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. It will see him sidelined from action until next year.

There are many potential fights the Irishman could take upon his return. A fourth fight with Dustin Poirier would make sense, but 'The Diamond' is scheduled to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in December. He could also slot into the crossover-boxing world.

A boxing match with Diaz, however, could promise to be the best option.

Diaz and McGregor were responsible for two of the top-five highest-selling pay-per-views in UFC history. The Irishman also took home massive pay-per-view revenue in his crossover bout with Floyd Mayweather. A potential trilogy fight with the Stockton native is almost guaranteed to do record numbers.

With the amount of money present in the boxing world and a potential conclusion to the iconic rivalry on offer, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz in the squared circle is a no-brainer.

