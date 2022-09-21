"They don't have the money that Nate wants" - 'Big' John McCarthy does not see Nate Diaz entering bare-knuckle competition against Mike Perry

John McCarthy does not think a bare-knuckle fight between MMA veteran Nate Diaz and former UFC welterweight Mike Perry will become a reality.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy discussed the potential matchup and suggested that BKFC might not be able to afford Diaz for a fight in their organization:

"I think we really started this conversation off with Mike Perry and bare-knuckle boxing and Nate doing bare-knuckle boxing and you're not gonna see that... They don't have the money that Nate wants to do that."

McCarthy's words came after a tweet by BKFC where they proposed a matchup between Diaz and 'Platinum'.

Perry echoed the same sentiment by responding to the tweet:

"Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I’m calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what."

Nate Diaz wants to conquer another sport

Nate Diaz competed in his last UFC fight at UFC 279. The Stockton native took on Tony Ferguson in the five-round main event and emerged victorious via a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Diaz said that he wanted to go and compete in sports other than MMA. After doing so, the 37-year-old said he wanted to return to the UFC and win a title:

"I wanna get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. So I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna take over another profession and become the best at that... and then I'm gonna be f***ing right back here to get the f***ing UFC title."

Being a free agent opens up a lot of possibilities for Nate Diaz. He could compete in other MMA organizations or could go on to participate in celebrity boxing matches.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. https://t.co/wZoKkDbN2s

Jake Paul has already shown interest in fighting him. So, a boxing match between the two could possibly become a reality.

