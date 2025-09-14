"They need to be investigated fr" - Fans erupt after Adin Ross flips $1 million bet from Canelo Alvarez to Terence Crawford after mystery call

Popular online streamer Adin Ross switching his $1 million bet in the last moment for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight after receiving a call has sparked reactions from netizens.Ross switched his $1 million bet from Alvarez to Crawford after the last-minute call, soon after which, in the four-belt era, Crawford became the first male fighter to become an undisputed champion across three weight divisions by defeating Alvarez by unanimous decision.Ross, who was doing a watch party on Kick, was seen leaving his stream to take a private call, and when he returned, he asked his manager to change his bet from Alvarez to Crawford:&quot;I can't talk about it, just go Crawford.&quot;Check out Adin Ross flipping $1million bet from Canelo Alvarez to Terence Crawford after mystery call below:Fans reacted to this clip. A user wrote:&quot;They need to be investigated fr. Treated like a Rico mafia case&quot;A few others commented:&quot;Maybe he just got cold feet&quot;&quot;That's wild 🤯 sounds less like a tip and more like insider whispers… If Crawford wins, people are gonna start asking serious questions about who made that call. 👀💰&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Reportedly, Ross could have pocketed over $1.4 million after he chose to wager on Crawford.Adin Ross reveals what prompted the Terence Crawford switch, assures fight was &quot;not rigged&quot;After coming back to his stream and asking his manager Jordan to change his bet from Canelo Alvarez to Terence Crawford, Adin Ross told fans who wanted to know more about the mysterious phone call that prompted the switch that:&quot;It's not rigged. All I'm going to say, chat, is I got one of 'those' calls. They were just like 'listen, we think that if you were to do this [go for Alvarez], it's going to get bad.' It’s not rigged, there's no inside bulls**t, I promise you that. But this is what I got told, and I put this on my whole family’s lives.&quot;Ross added:&quot;I got told that the fight is closer than everyone thinks it is and that the odds if it's a 50/50 pick 'em fight? You've got to go with the higher odds. That's the real spill, I promise. It's really a 50/50 fight, that's the truth.&quot; [h/t: Bloody Elbow]