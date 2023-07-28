"They were onto us, like, immediately" - Jake Paul breaks down how he contacted Nate Diaz's team for hilarious prank fail

Living up to his moniker, 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul recently tried to pull a prank on his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila. However, the trick failed as Avila sniffed out the prank from a mile away.

Keeping up with his flair for pre-fight shenanigans, Paul first tried calling Avila posing as an ESPN reporter, and when that failed, the YouTube superstar tried once again, this time impersonating Diaz himself.

IFN @IfnBoxing Jake Paul hilariously prank calls Nate Diaz's team as Nate 🤣



[via - @jakepaul] Jake Paul hilariously prank calls Nate Diaz's team as Nate 🤣[via - @jakepaul] pic.twitter.com/u2PgSaAHFa

However, both attempts failed as Avila quickly hung up, sensing a prank in play. In a recent interview with InsideFighting, Paul spoke about the upcoming matchup and his unsuccessful attempt at pranking team Diaz:

"Yeah, they knew, they knew. They were onto us, like, immediately. It didn't work at all, but we tried our best."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (22:18) :

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are scheduled to face each other in the boxing ring on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. While Paul holds a pro-boxing record of 6-1, Diaz is yet to step into the ring as a professional.

Nate Diaz, however, is far more experienced as a fighter and holds a pro-MMA record of 21-13, with wins over many notable former and current UFC stars, including Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.

However, Paul has notable wins in boxing against the likes of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former middleweight legend Anderson Silva.

Paul vs. Diaz: Jake Paul is still the oddsmakers' favorite

With Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fast approaching, let's look at the betting odds for the boxing showdown. When the fight was announced, bookmakers had Paul as a -260 favorite and Diaz as a +200 underdog.

Now, with the bout merely days away, the live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook see Paul further cementing his position as the favorite. Per the latest odds, 'The Problem Child' is a -330 favorite and Diaz a +245 underdog.

According to the current odds, a $1000 wager on Paul will yield users a payout of $1,303.3 if the social media star wins. The same bet on Diaz will result in a more substantial payout of $3,450 if the former UFC star gets his hand raised.