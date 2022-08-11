"They probably just know how to evade detection" - When Joe Rogan and Post Malone discussed UFO sightings

When Joe Rogan and Post Malone sat down to record a nearly four-hour-long podcast, they spoke about a wide range of topics, including aliens and UFOs. On episode #1516 of the JRE podcast, the musician explained that he had seen a UFO when he was younger, which led Rogan to speculate about the legitimacy of most alien sightings.

The UFC commentator stated that UFO sightings are unique events and that the aliens are probably intelligent enough to avoid being seen, which is why the sightings are sporadic:

"But if aliens are visiting us, like how often are they doing it? Like unique events probably would be what it would be, it would be like occasionally, once every six months someone sees one somewhere. But they're here all the time, they probably just know how to evade detection."

Watch Rogan and Post Malone discuss UFOs here:

Joe Rogan continued to speculate as to why the government might be withholding information from the general public, given that many civilians and professionals claim to have seen UFOs in the past. The podcast host believes the government would be worried that people might no longer care about day-to-day activities such as taxes, mortgages and other social issues.

However, the UFC commentator believes that if the Pentagon releases news about UFOs and aliens, the stories would quickly be forgotten anyway given the fast-paced lifestyle of most Americans today.

What did Joe Rogan's podcast guest and former U.S. Navy pilot, David Fravor, say about his UFO sighting?

When Joe Rogan hosted former Navy pilot David Fravor on episode #1361 of the JRE podcast, Fravor spoke about his famous UFO 'tic tac' sighting while working for the U.S. Navy.

The pilot detailed the sighting, which eventually went viral once the footage was released to the public. Fravor explained that as he we closing in on the UFO, it suddenly "poofed" off into the distance and was no longer visible:

"So I'm about, probably two to three thousand feet above it and I just kinda drop my nose aggressively and I cut across the circle... And as I'm pulling up it's kind of starting to cross my nose and it starts to accelerate and within about less than a second... it just goes poof and it's gone."

Watch the full David Fravor clip here:

Joe Rogan often mentions UFOs, aliens and other kinds of phenomena on his podcast, which always makes for entertaining episodes, especially when the stories come via credible sources. Rogan was visually hooked by Fravor's story and thought the whole incident was amazing.

Edited by Aziel Karthak