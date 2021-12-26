"They probably throw their punches 60-70 percent" - Sean O'Malley compares his punching power to Diaz Brothers' 

Sean O'Malley compared his punching power to that of the Diaz brothers, who are also known for their voluminous striking stats.

O'Malley appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he spoke about Nick and Nate Diaz and analyzed their fighting styles.

"They probably throw their punches like 60-70 percent," said O'Malley. "Most of mine are like 100 percent like all my shots are power shots. Like, I'm f***ing cracking you pretty much every shot. If a shot is landing on you, I'm gonna crack you hard to where there's more output but less power, which can still be just as effective."

Much like the Diaz brothers, Sean O'Malley is known for his volume striking and endurance in the octagon. 'Suga' showcased the magnitude of his striking differential in the fight against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

'Suga' landed 230 of his 318 significant strikes thrown as opposed to Moutinho's 70 out of 218 attempts. After enduring severe damage, Moutinho was hailed for his durability and resilience as O'Malley cruised to a TKO victory.

The Diaz brothers are also labeled as some of the best strikers in UFC history. Their durability, combined with volume and endurance, is a nightmare for any opponent.

The same was on display when Nate Diaz faced Leon Edwards when 'Rocky' was wobbled by Diaz in the last 30 seconds of their five-round fight, which almost resulted in a KO victory for Diaz.

Nick Diaz has landed more significant strikes per minute than Sean O'Malley in 2021

Nick Diaz's performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 earlier this year has produced a surprising statistic. The older of the Diaz brothers, has landed more strikes per minute than any other fighter in the UFC this year, including Sean O'Malley.

According to stats provided by MMA By The Numbers on Twitter, the Stockton native landed 13.98 significant strikes per minute in his fight against Lawler, a slightly higher number than striking phenoms Max Holloway (13.50) and Sean O'Malley (10.72) averaged in 2021.

However, the return fight didn't go according to plan for Nick Diaz. After two fast-paced rounds, Lawler dropped Diaz in the third round, after which the Stockton native decided not to continue the fight.

'Ruthless' secured a TKO victory over Diaz and avenged his loss from UFC 47.

