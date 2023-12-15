"They put a nail in my leg" - UFC vet shares surgery update after suffering devastating leg injury in a freak accident

Darren 'The Damage' Elkins is the latest to suffer a devastating leg injury in mixed martial arts.

The featherweight has competed once this year and returned to the win column in mid-October. Rebounding from his points loss to Jonathan Pearce last December, the American secured a third-round rear naked choke over TJ Brown at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza.

It seems like 'The Damage' will not be doggedly seeking out a consecutive victory at least any time shortly. In the post, put up on his personal Instagram story regarding the devastating leg injury, He stated:

"Current situation. I snapped my tibia and fibula in my right leg by freak accident during Jiu Jitsu last night. Just got out of surgery where they put a nail in my leg."

Check out the 39-year-old's post on the recently sustained leg injury below

MMA's workplace hazard of the devastating leg injury

Darren Elkins' injury is terrible. Sometimes damage to athletes occurs during training sessions, whereas occasionally, a devastating injury could happen before a paying MMA audience.

Corey Hill endured a serious leg snapping inside the UFC cage when he clashed with Dale Hartt. Hill snapped his leg, and the bout was called off twenty seconds into the second stanza of their UFC Fight Night 16 contest in December 2008.

Anderson Silva had quite the infamous leg break when his limb was shattered in real-time. This transpired as 'The Spider' tried to regain his middleweight belt in a rematch against Chris Weidman but crumpled to a heap on the canvas. That is, after a checked leg kick crumpled the Brazilian at UFC 168 just shy of a decade ago.

Curiously enough, the 48-year-old had sustained his leg break against an opponent who had faced a similar fate. 'The All-American' broke his leg seventeen seconds into his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261. The April 2021 incident caused many throughout the MMA space to collectively cringe in agony at the nature of the damage.

Another notable devastating leg injury in MMA was when UFC star Conor McGregor broke his leg in the same year. The Irishman suffered horrible damage during his rubber match against Dustin Poirier and the severity of the break caused a first-round doctor's stoppage during their July 2021 clash.