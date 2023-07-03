“They’re both baddies” - UFC fighters' wives go viral as fans debate who is the ultimate MMA partner

A new Twitter debate has taken the UFC fandom by storm, as fans engage in a friendly contest to decide who among the fighters has the ultimate MMA partner.

It all started with a tweet that featured images of Conor McGregor alongside his fiancée Dee Devlin, Dustin Poirier with his wife Jolie Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov with Patimat Nurmagomedova. The tweet posed a simple question:

"Which UFC fighter has the best wife?"

As the tweet gained traction, fans eagerly joined the conversation, expressing their opinions on the matter. One fan was torn between Dustin Poirier's wife and Max Holloway's wife, declaring them both as "baddies."

"It's between DP's wife or Max's wife... they're both baddies tbh 😮‍💨,"

Another passionate supporter of Conor McGregor shared how much they admire Dee Devlin, claiming she is the best wife any man could hope for and a true rock for McGregor.

"Conor by a mile, the shit she's gone through with that man. Dee is the best wife a man could ask for and tops each of these women 10x over."

The discussion expanded beyond the original options, with fans highlighting other couples in the MMA world. An image of Ilia Topuria and his girlfriend Giorgina prompted one fan to declare:

"Man, Ilia has a Superwoman by his side! 💯👏🏻"

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but admire Max Holloway and his wife, proclaiming them the "real BMF."

The discussion didn't stop there. Several suggested UFC bantamweight Petr Yan and his wife Julia Yan, as the ultimate MMA couple. The admiration extended to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, as fans posted an image of him with his family, describing them as "couple goals."

The consensus among many fans was that Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, deserves the title of the best wife, as one fan asserted:

"Conor. Dee is the reason Conor is where he is."

UFC returns to Las Vegas with UFC 290

The UFC gears up for an action-packed event with UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez. Scheduled for July 8, 2023, the event will take place at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Headlining the event is a highly anticipated featherweight championship unification bout between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodríguez.

The fight event also features a thrilling flyweight championship bout, with two-time champion Brandon Moreno squaring off against Alexandre Pantoja.

Adding to the thrill is a middleweight title eliminator between former champion Robert Whittaker and former KSW welterweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Both fighters are hungry for a shot at the title, and this fight will determine who gets the chance to climb back to the top of the middleweight division.

Robbie Lawler will want to catch his welterweight bout against Niko Price, which is rumored to be Lawler's retirement fight. The former welterweight champion will look to end his career on a high note, but Niko Price will undoubtedly be eager to play the spoiler.

With a card filled with thrilling matchups and potential surprises, the fight event is set to be an unforgettable night for MMA fans.

