"You don't know what's coming" - Henry Cejudo explains what sets boxers apart from MMA fighters

Henry Cejudo is in awe of boxers who possess the ability to throw deceiving looks at their opponents and tactically dismantle them as the rounds proceed. On the latest episode of "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson", Henry Cejudo lauded the sweet science and compared it with MMA.

Henry Cejudo has had an illustrious MMA career, courtesy of his ability to mix things up well. Triple C conquered two weight divisions simultaneously with his striking prowess and Olympic level of wrestling.

However, while speaking with legendary boxer Mike Tyson on the latter's podcast, Cejudo claimed that, unlike boxers, many MMA fighters lack the aptitude to set up traps for their opponents.

"Boxing, doesn't matter who you are, because when you box it's completely different... I think I have noticed something in boxing too that MMA guys don't bring.

"You guys have a certain pressure and face that's so deceiving, it is different because when you fight an MMA guy and you fight a boxer, they are very composed and they stalk you. You're like afraid because you don't know what's coming."

Mike Tyson concurred with Henry Cejudo and added that in Mixed Martial Arts, an athlete is equipped with a plethora of tools (striking and grappling) to fight his/her opponent. In boxing, a fighter can only throw hands, and so, setting up traps is essential.

Henry Cejudo to make his comeback to MMA?

Following the recent Bantamweight championship debacle (UFC 259), Henry Cejudo made an appearance on Sports Nation and claimed that fans can expect to see Triple C in the Octagon very soon.

The former double champ announced his retirement from MMA in 2020 following a stellar victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. But Cejudo has not held back on taking shots at several athletes despite his self-imposed retirement.

Advertisement

Following UFC 259, the Olympic Gold medalist blasted Aljamain Sterling for pretending to be hurt by Petr Yan's illegal knee. The two have been unceasingly going back-and-forth since then. Sterling openly challenged Henry Cejudo on Twitter for a UFC fight.

He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey @funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating pic.twitter.com/YNUUMRfbvs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Henry Cejudo also traded barbs with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo after the latter called him out to fight for a BMF title earlier this year.

Yo @danawhite I’m really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can’t get my name out his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is! I just want to know where did he get that Kush from? 🌲 🔥 @daico_deusdaguerra pic.twitter.com/tKB0pgA2dV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 5, 2021

There has been no official confirmation regarding Cejudo's rumored 2021 return, but fans can expect fireworks if the champion decides to grace the Octagon one more time.