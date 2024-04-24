"They're not even man enough" - Israel Adesanya unveils Bradley Martyn's failed attempt to fight him at house party in 2020

Israel Adesanya is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of his generation. Meanwhile, Bradley Martyn has made a name for himself in the mixed martial arts community for his claims that he could defeat professional fighters. The two-time UFC middleweight champion recently spoke about the social media personality's attempts to fight him at a house party.

'The Last Stylebender' appeared on the MightyCast podcast, where host Demetrious Johnson stated:

"I look at Bradley Martyn as a gentleman who is looking for clout and he's saying these things."

Adesanya responded by saying:

"When Jake [Paul] fought Nate Robinson, I meet Jake Paul at the hotel and then he invites me to his house. I get there, crazy. This was during COVID times. There's a ring in the backyard and I got word through someone that, 'Ah, this guy is trying to get Izzy in the ring' and I said, 'Nah, I'm just here to have fun, I ain't doing none of that.'

Adesanya added:

"And it was him. Some people aren't even man enough to wash the jock [straps] we fight in. They're not even man enough or worthy enough to step in the ring or in the cage with us and when they, 'Oh, how would I fare? How would I do?' I'm like, 'Stop.'"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Martyn has publicly challenged multiple fighters, alleging that his 260-pound frame would be too much for them to deal with. However, Adesanya did not view the social media personality as an opponent worthy of entertaining.

Israel Adesanya praises Alex Pereira despite rivalry

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share one of the greatest rivalries in recent combat sports history. However, 'The Last Stylebender' praised 'Poatan' while speaking to Demetrious Johnson on the aforementioned podcast:

"I like Alex. It's the 'Poatards' that they are f**king [motions to head], as usual. You know what they are, but yeah. I respect him and honestly, he's a special fighter. He's a special human being. What he's done in this game, in fighting, and for his life as well and I'll always respect him and I'm grateful for those moments because, for me, it taught me so much about myself and where I can go."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below:

It has always been clear that Adesanya and Pereira share plenty of mutual respect for one another. The Nigerian-New Zealander also hinted that a rematch with Sean Strickland could be on the horizon soon.

