'They're garbage and you know it' - Justin Gaethje trashes Conor McGregor's latest MMA gloves

Justin Gaethje joined the debate between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and a Twitter user, centered around the Irishman's newly-launched MMA glove design.

The Notorious One recently introduced a redesign of the classic MMA gloves as part of his McGregor FAST range of products on social media. McGregor's design aims to prevent eye pokes by providing a cover over the user's fingers.

A Twitter user then replied to the Irishman's tweet saying that Grudge Training Center coach Trevor Wittman owns a glove design with similar features to the one introduced by McGregor.

The user, who goes by the handle @AidanM94, added that Wittman just doesn't want his product exclusively tied up to an MMA organization.

Conor McGregor then responded by insulting Trevor Wittman's credentials.

"But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho? You need guys with real experience. Case in point the king of this s--t. Me. And F--k other organisations. I’m with the UFC," said McGregor in his tweet.

This was the moment when Justin Gaethje stepped in and decided to defend his head coach.

Gaethje lashed out at The Notorious One and said he was just putting his name on someone else's designs. He also said that the product was garbage.

"You didn’t design this you just put your name on someone else’s designs, made for as cheap as possible with shit foam and shit materials. They are garbage and you know it. Make your cheese though," said Justin Gaethje in his response to McGregor.

Conor McGregor retaliated by telling the UFC Lightweight contender that he will "smoke" him and coach Wittman with his new gloves.

"I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented @McGregorFast fight gloves," said Conor McGregor.

What's the status of Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje?

Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje are both top contenders in the talent-rich UFC Lightweight division.

McGregor will be back in action soon as he gears up for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

The winner of the rubber match will likely take on either Charles Oliviera or Michael Chandler for the Lightweight title. Oliviera and Chandler will lock horns at UFC 262 to decide the new king of the 155-pound division.

On the other hand, Justin Gaethje will have to earn a couple more wins to get back into title contention.

In October 2020, Gaethje challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight title. The Eagle forced The Highlight to submit in round two to retain his crown and then announced his retirement from the sport.