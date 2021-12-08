“They're going to have a different game plan and a different strategy” - Angela Lee says Stamp Fairtex will not want to grapple with her

As impressed as Angela Lee is with Stamp Fairtex’s improved ground game, the 25-year-old Singaporean-American superstar and reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion doesn’t think the Thai fighter will be willing to go to the ground when the two meet in the Circle.

In fact, Angela Lee believes Stamp will come into their world title clash with a completely different game plan than the one the Thai came in with against Ritu Phogat at the recently concluded ONE: Winter Warriors card.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Angela Lee had a lot praise for Stamp Fairtex, noting how the former two-sport world champion has morphed into a complete mixed martial artist. However, she was also quick to mention that Fairtex is stepping into her wheelhouse.

According to Angela Lee:

“I think her and her team are doing great job. You can really see the improvements. And I saw it even since the [Alyona] Rassohyna fight. That was a really exciting back-and-forth matchup. I know that's what you should expect from any fighter, is that they're looking to always constantly improve and evolve their game,”

“I think that she has made a lot of improvements and worked a lot in that area, as you can see. However, for me, MMA, that's my world. Especially on the ground, that's where I thrive. I think they're going to have a different game plan and a different strategy when it’s our time to meet in the cage.”

Angela Lee compares Stamp Fairtex to Ritu Phogat

Watching the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship final unfold from the comfort of her home in Mililani, Hawaii, Angela Lee couldn’t help but be impressed with both Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat.

“I think that [Stamp’s] grappling game has definitely improved. You can see the improvements, especially in that fight with Ritu.”

“You know, she [Ritu] has great takedowns, but the ground game, you don't really see her improving her position from there or looking for the finish. A lot of times she just kind of just controls her opponents when she gets the takedown. But I do see that, in previous fights as well, she left herself exposed at times, or was susceptible for submissions.”

“And Stamp, as soon as she got to the ground, got taken down, she went right to work to set up that triangle. I think she did a great job.”

Angela Lee sports a 10-2 record which includes seven submissions. To say that she’s a beast on the ground is a massive understatement. Stamp Fairtex may have improved immensely, but Angela Lee says it won’t be enough.

The two are expected to lock horns sometime in early 2022, with Angela Lee’s ONE women’s atomweight world title on the line.

Edited by David Andrew