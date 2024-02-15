"They're going to remember me" - Ilia Topuria vows to channel Conor McGregor's UFC 194 magic against Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is set to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 298 this weekend. While 'The Great' has never lost at 145 pounds, 'El Matador' recently revealed that he plans to be remembered as one of the greatest featherweights of all time by becoming just the fifth champion in the division's history.

Speaking at the UFC 298 media day, the No.3-ranked featherweight praised his opponent, stating:

"He's going to stay in the featherweight [record] books for a while. That's for sure. He will be remembered as one of the greatest in the featherweight division. He was a great champion."

When asked how he envisions his reign as champion if he can win the belt, Topuria said:

"As one of the greatest. As one of the greatest in the featherweight division, and they're going to remember me, too. As they're going to remember Jose Aldo in the division, Conor McGregor to Alexander Volkanovski. I'm going to put myself in that book."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on his plans for the featherweight division below:

Expand Tweet

Topuria has displayed plenty of confidence leading up to his first title opportunity. He previously claimed that he would make Volkanovski, who is looking to defend his belt for the sixth time, look like a punching bag.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Ilia Topuria's trash-talk

While Alexander Volkanovski is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Ilia Topuria has made it clear that he believes the matchup will not be a challenge. Speaking to Kevin Iole, 'The Great' recently weighed in on his opponent's trash talk, stating:

"I'm not angry at the fact that he's doing it, but my competitiveness and just how I am, it annoys me to where I have always believed in earning things and not letting things be given to you. He hasn't earned his hype, he hasn't earned any of that. The way he's talking, he hasn't earned any of it. So as a competitor, that's just not how I roll and that just makes me more confident in what I'm going to do."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria's trash-talk below (starting at the 3:15 mark):

Volkanovski added that he is not concerned with how his opponent may look in the gym. He said he believes Topuria is letting the title opportunity get to his head and that he will humble the No.3-ranked featherweight, noting that it will be good for his long-term career.