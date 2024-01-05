"They're gonna look like two little fat guys" - Former UFC champion disputes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being contested at middleweight

A former UFC champion weighed in on Conor McGregor's recent announcement that he will be returning to the octagon. However, he isn't sold on the idea that the Irishman be fighting Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout.

'The Notorious' took to his X account, where he announced that he will be making his highly anticipated return against the former Bellator lightweight champion at the promotion's annual International Fight Week event. Additionally, he claimed that the fight would be contested at 185 pounds.

During a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, former welterweight champion Matt Serra disputed the fight being contested at middleweight. He mentioned that it wasn't sincere or confirmed by the promotion shortly after.

He said:

"First of all, that's not true. Why you entertain that? They're not going to fight at 185 [pounds], they're gonna look like two little fat guys...That's not fu**ing happening, that's silly." [1:10 - 1:20]

The former TUF winner also brought up that McGregor is obviously financially set and doesn't need to fight anymore, but believes he is returning because he misses the spotlight and the thrill of competing. He mentioned that money can't buy the feeling that competition provides and is motivated by that, saying:

"It is an odd weight [185-pounds, so odd it's not even happening. But you know, he will return cause he needs that spotlight...Something money really can't buy...At the end of the day, he is a fighter, he knows there's a limited time on that." [2:14 - 2:48]

Despite McGregor announcing his return, the UFC haven't announced anything regarding the fight or the contested weight yet.

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor announcing that they're fighting at 185 lbs

Michael Chandler recently responded to Conor McGregor's announcement that they will be fighting at middleweight this upcoming June.

While speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the former Bellator lightweight champion shared his thoughts on possibly fighting at 185 lbs and noted there was a reason behind the Irishman's claims. He mentioned that the 'The Notorious' only mentioned 185 pounds because he had challenged him at 170 pounds. He said:

"He doesn't wanna fight [at] 155 [pounds] because he wants everybody to believe that he's bigger than he is...He can't in his mind fight at 170 [pounds] because I called him out at 170 [pounds] therefore, I'm not doing as I'm told, he's doing what I said...I don't give a rip about what the weight is." [7:16 - 7:38]

