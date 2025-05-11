“They’re the greatest martial artists” - Adrian Lee admits he felt the pressure to follow in the footsteps of his siblings in ONE

Teenage phenom Adrian Lee knows he has some pretty big shoes to fill.

Coming from a family that has produced MMA superstars like reigning two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee, former atomweight queen Angela Lee, and the late Victoria Lee, the 19-year-old teen phenom knew that following in their footsteps would be no easy task.

Understandably, Lee put immense pressure on himself to continue that tradition of excellence as he marched towards his pro debut last year. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee said:

"There was a long buildup, and it was truly so nerve-wracking because of how much pressure was on me".

"And, you know, the majority of the pressure was pressure I put on myself to perform because, you know, my siblings, they're the greatest martial artists in the world. And just trying to expect myself to live up to that was just a lot of pressure."

Adrian Lee promises an exciting announcement is coming soon

Needless to say, Adrian Lee has lived up to the hype thus far.

Making his first promotional appearance at ONE 167 last June, 'The Phenom' scored a spectacular submission victory over Antonio Mammarella—a victory that was merely setting the stage for what was still to come.

Lee quickly followed up that victory with another, finishing Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver just a few months later. He is now 3-0 in ONE Championship, his most recent win being a 63-second submission over Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

What's next for the undefeated prospect remains to be seen, but Lee has promised that something very exciting is coming very soon:

"Make sure to watch all my fights because there's probably going to be something exciting soon".

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

