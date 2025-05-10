Undefeated sensation Adrian Lee says comeback is in the works: "Going to be something exciting soon"

Following another $50K worthy performance at ONE 172, Adrian Lee may return to action soon, as what he revealed during one of his vlogs on his official YouTube channel.

Lee made light work of Takeharu Ogawa in their lightweight MMA battle last March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan with an anaconda choke in the opening round, and because he sustained no major damage from that fight, fans may see him again soon inside the ring.

The 19-year-old phenom proclaimed:

"Make sure to watch all my fights because there's probably going to be something exciting soon."

Watch Adrian Lee's video here:

Lee remained unbeaten on the global stage and picked up his third straight win since his promotional debut in June 2024. The two previous opponents he defeated were Antontio Mammarella at ONE 167 and Nico Cornejo in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

Those two wins also earned him the coveted $50K bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee said he planned on doing a lot of things at ONE 172, but ultimately got the swift finish

The Prodigy Center representative also shared in the same YouTube video that he was supposed to showcase a lot of things against Ogawa in his previous fight, but the opportunity to get the early finish presented itself, which is why he capitalized on it.

Lee, though, isn't complaining about it because ultimately he got the job done against the veteran contender, as he stated:

"When fight day came around, got in the [Circle], got the job done. But, again, there were a bunch of different things I wanted to try in that fight, too. But, you know, it just didn't get there."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

