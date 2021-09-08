“They’re hard workers” - UFC legend Randy Couture gives his opinion on Jake and Logan Paul

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is seemingly of the view that Jake Paul and Logan Paul are relatively inexperienced as boxers. Couture asserted, however, that the brothers are hard workers.

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, MMA legend Randy Couture addressed the Paul brothers’ recent success in combat sports.

Randy Couture praised Jake Paul and Logan Paul for their ability to drum up interest in their fights with their trash-talking skills. Couture emphasized that they’ve been able to make more money through their boxing matches than most MMA fighters who’ve spent their entire careers in combat sports.

Furthermore, Couture noted that Jake Paul and Logan Paul interestingly choose MMA fighters with a wrestling background rather than a striking background for their boxing matches.

Kurt Angle responded to this by highlighting that the Paul brothers aren’t too bad at boxing. ‘The Natural’ replied by commending the brothers for their hard work. Couture stated:

“They’re hard workers, you know. You can see they’re still pretty green as boxers go. But they’re hard workers. They’re putting in the work, and they’re having fun doing it. It’s hard to knock them for that. I’m not a big fan of all the smack talk and all the other stuff – never have been – but, you know, that is what it is.”

Randy Couture is a retired MMA stalwart, whereas Jake Paul and Logan Paul are rising stars in boxing

Logan Paul (left); Floyd Mayweather (right)

Randy Couture’s last MMA fight was a second-round KO loss against Lyoto Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011. The Natural retired after his loss to Machida and subsequently focused more on his Hollywood career and other business endeavors.

#OnThisDay in 2011 🗓



Lyoto Machida landed the crane-kick KO and sent Randy Couture into retirement 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6bVB0Q9ELp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Paul brothers have carved a unique niche for themselves in combat sports despite getting a relatively late start in the fight game. Their self-promotional abilities and dedication to the sweet science have consistently drawn a massive audience to their fights.

Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a professional boxing match against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August 2021. The fight witnessed Paul defeat Woodley via split decision.

Also Read

As for Logan Paul, his most recent fight was an exhibition boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021. Paul went the distance with ‘Money’ in their fight. The fight had no official winner declared after its conclusion. Jake Paul and Logan Paul’s respective next fights and opponents are yet to be revealed.

IT GOES THE DISTANCE 😯



Who had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather? #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/SOyFGEsqnh — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande